WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi says it is an 'amazing feeling' to have been called into the England senior squad for the first time.

Hudson-Odoi will train with the squad for the first time on Tuesday, as will Declan Rice, who has switched his allegiance from the Republic of Ireland.

There is an injury concern for the Belgium squad - Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku has undergone an MRI scan on a foot injury.

Romelu Lukaku could be an injury doubt for Belgium

Tiger Woods will be in action next week - he has committed to play at the WGC Match Play in Austin.

And Aussie legend Shane Warne says England and India are the 'hot favourites' for the Cricket World Cup.

