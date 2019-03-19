1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England captain Harry Kane says club rivalries have been put to one side to help push towards Euro 2020.

Scotland will be without captain Andrew Robertson for their qualifier in Kazakhstan.

The Premier league has issued new dates for re-arranged fixtures. Manchester City will now play Cardiff on Saturday, April 3 - it means they have eight games next month.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title against the mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale on May 18.

Team Sky has been taken over by Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and his company INEOS.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...