Charlie Nicholas vs Jeff Stelling: Super 6 predictions with £250k up for grabs

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!

Charlie Nicholas gives his Super 6 selections for this coming week of action, with £250,000 up for grabs for six correct scorelines.

Jeff Stelling has given away his £250k just once in the last 37 game weeks, though he has paid out more than £2.25m since the Super 6 rounds started this season.

Nicholas is on hand to give his predictions ahead of another Super 6 round. Can you land the jackpot prize? Just predict the correct scorelines from the six Sky Bet League One fixtures to win.

Like Charlie, you can go head to head with Jeff in the 'challenge Jeff' feature with Super 6, in which 10 people will win £500 in cash if they can record a higher score than Jeff. If you can outnumber the Soccer Saturday host, then you will be entered into the random prize draw.

AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham

Tom Eaves has been in fine form for Gillingham this season

What Charlie had to say? Wimbledon have recently picked up some form under Wally Downes. They have picked up three consecutive wins and have kept four clean sheets in a row. Despite their position in the table, I expect their form to continue so I am going to go for a home win.

Charlie's Prediction: 2-1

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Gillingham (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 26.2 per cent of Super 6 players.

AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Gillingham (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 22 per cent of Super 6 players

AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Gillingham (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 14.5 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Gillingham 0-1 AFC Wimbledon

Gillingham 2-2 AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Gillingham

Jeff's Prediction: 1-2

Luton vs Doncaster

What Charlie had to say? This should be a cracker - Luton are chasing automatic promotion and occupy first spot, while Doncaster are just inside the play-off positions and so will be looking to hold onto those until the end of the season. They drew with Barnsley last week and still have a game in hand over the other teams jockeying for positions. Even so, I think Luton will be too strong.

Grant McCann's side held high-flyers Barnsley to a draw last time out

Charlie's Prediction: 3-1

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Luton 2-0 Doncaster (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 30 per cent of Super 6 players.

Luton 2-1 Doncaster (15/2 with Sky Bet) - 23.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

Luton 3-1 Doncaster (14/1 with Sky Bet) - 11.2 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Doncaster 2-1 Luton

Doncaster 1-1 Luton

Luton 3-1 Doncaster

Jeff's Prediction: 1-1

Burton vs Accrington Stanley

What Charlie had to say? Burton have only lost two of their last 11 Sky Bet League One matches and although they can post inconsistent results sometimes, they will have enough to overturn an Accrington side who, alongside many other teams at that end of the table, will be looking over their shoulders with the gap to the relegation zone minimal.

Burton only have one loss from their last four League One games

Charlie's Prediction: 1-0

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Burton 2-1 Accrington (15/2 with Sky Bet) - 25.3 per cent of Super 6 players.

Burton 2-0 Accrington (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 20 per cent of Super 6 players.

Burton 1-1 Accrington (11/2 with Sky Bet) - 17.3 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Accrington 1-1 Burton

Burton 3-0 Accrington

Accrington 1-0 Burton

Jeff's Prediction: 2-0

Plymouth vs Bristol Rovers

What Charlie had to say? Bristol Rovers may be unbeaten in four, keeping four clean sheets in that time too, but it is a bit of a derby and Plymouth will need no motivation to turn up and put a performance in, so it may well go two ways but Plymouth will get the win.

Freddie Ladapo will look to spearhead Plymouth to victory

Charlie's Prediction: 3-1

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Plymouth 1-1 Bristol Rovers (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 27 per cent of Super 6 players.

Plymouth 1-2 Bristol Rovers (10/1 with Sky Bet) - 14.3 per cent of Super 6 players.

Plymouth 2-1 Bristol Rovers (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 13.7 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Bristol Rovers 0-0 Plymouth

Plymouth 3-2 Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers 2-1 Plymouth

Jeff's Prediction: 1-2

Shrewsbury vs Portsmouth

Portsmouth are only four points off an automatic promotion spot

What Charlie had to say? Portsmouth have had a bit of trouble with Shrewsbury over the years and so this will not be easy by any means - Kenny Jackett will need a big performance from his side and I think that is what he will get. They are still in the hunt for an automatic promotion place and it will be a gritty performance but three points nonetheless.

Charlie's Prediction: 1-2

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Shrewsbury 1-2 Portsmouth (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 31.8 per cent of Super 6 players.

Shrewsbury 0-2 Portsmouth (10/1 with Sky Bet) - 16.8 per cent of Super 6 players.

Shrewsbury 0-1 Portsmouth (6/1 with Sky Bet) - 10.2 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Portsmouth 1-1 Shrewsbury

Portsmouth 0-1 Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury 2-0 Portsmouth

Jeff's Prediction: 2-2

Bradford vs Blackpool

What Charlie had to say? It's a team with a new manager against a team with a new owner, two interesting tales. It will be an entertaining afternoon in Yorkshire and both sides will want to express themselves. Gary Bowyer is in desperate need of an upturn in form at Bradford as they occupy bottom spot and have plenty of work to do if they are to be playing League One football next season.

Blackpool are still fresh from some good news off-the-field

Charlie's Prediction: 2-2

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Bradford 1-1 Blackpool (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 24.1 per cent of Super 6 players.

Bradford 1-2 Blackpool (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 13.1 per cent of Super 6 players.

Bradford 2-1 Blackpool (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 11.4 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Blackpool 3-2 Bradford

Blackpool 5-0 Bradford

Bradford 2-1 Blackpool

Jeff's Prediction: 2-0