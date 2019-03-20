SSN in 60 Seconds

1:38 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Ben Woodburn scored a 91st-minute winner as Wales edged past Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly. They play Slovakia in their opening European 2020 Qualifier on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

England will be without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for their qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro due to a back injury. Meanwhile, Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney is out of their qualifier in Kazakhstan due to a hip problem.

Paul Pogba says playing for Real Madrid under returning manager Zinedine Zidane would be a "dream for anyone". The Frenchman added that he is happy at Manchester United but does not know what the future holds.

Former Sheffield United footballer Sophie Jones says she has been forced to retire and claims she is not guilty of racism despite being banned by the FA.

And British tennis No 3 Dan Evans is in the main draw of the Miami Open, despite losing his final qualifier.

