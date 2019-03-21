SSN in 60 Seconds

1:31 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Scotland got their European Qualifiers off to the worst possible start as they were beaten 3-0 by Kazakhstan, who are ranked 117th in the world.

Northern Ireland made a strong start to their campaign as goals from Niall McGinn and Steven Davis earned them a 2-0 victory over Estonia.

England midfielder Declan Rice has apologised for a social media post in 2015 referencing the IRA, but has denied that it was a political message and could still make his debut against the Czech Republic on Friday.

Another player looking to make an impact as England begin their road to the European Championships will be 18-year-old winger Jadon Sancho, who is expected to start after Marcus Rashford dropped out of the squad with an ankle injury.

Cameron Bancroft - one of the Australian cricketers at the centre of last year's ball-tampering scandal - has been named Durham captain for this season's County Championship and One-Day Cup.

World champion gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that Tokyo 2020 will be her final Olympics, with the 22-year-old citing the toll the sport has taken on her body.

