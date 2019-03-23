Papers: Manchester United join the chase for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United have joined the chase for England and Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Everton have checked on Lille striker Rafael Leao as they look to add two new forwards this summer.

Danny Cipriani will sit down with Gloucester this week to open talks about a new three-year deal.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United are planning a £250m raid to sign three of Portugal's rising young stars in Joao Felix, Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes.

Tottenham fear Manchester United are still interested in Mauricio Pochettino - despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stunning impact at Old Trafford.

Ilkay Gundogan's future at Manchester City is being complicated by the investigations into how the club conduct their financial business.

Manchester City are set to demand an apology from Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness after he made extraordinary claims that owner Sheikh Mansour pays for transfers by ramping up the price of oil.

Head of youth scouting Steve Morrow is set for a major promotion as part of a shake-up at Arsenal.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United will have to smash the world record fee for a defender if they want to sign Kalidou Koulibaly after being quoted £150m for the Napoli star.

Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Wolves playmaker Diogo Jota as Daniel Levy prepares to release transfer funds.

Manchester City spies are keeping a close watch on Basel's highly-rated Switzerland youth international winger Noah Okafor.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate says Jack Grealish must play in the Premier League if he wants an England cap.

Sale Sharks have alleged that their hooker, Rob Webber, was bitten by a Newcastle Falcons player during their 22-17 defeat at St James' Park.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Gareth Southgate has told Callum Hudson-Odoi: Don't hurry to quit Chelsea.

Norwich youngster Ben Godfrey is a target for Manchester United.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was hauled off the pitch in Ivory Coast's clash against Rwanda amid fears he had swallowed his tongue.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Rangers and Celtic are looking to sign Lawrence Shankland on a free at the end of the season, but they face some big clubs in the transfer battle.

SCOTTISH SUN

Fulham are eyeing a swoop for Rangers loan star Ryan Kent - and Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke.

SUNDAY MAIL

Dedryck Boyata is still set to face Rangers next week despite withdrawing from international duty with Belgium.

Scott McTominay has apologised to captain Callum McGregor and the Scotland fans for his Tartan Army snub in Kazakhstan.

Mikael Lustig has left Celtic facing a defensive sweat after leaving the field during Sweden's Euro 2020 qualifier.