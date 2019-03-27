Who's on The Debate this week? Sam Allardyce, Gordon Strachan

The Debate is back on Sky Sports Premier League this week, as more guests join us to discuss the hot football topics.

Former England boss Sam Allardyce will join ex-Scotland manager Gordon Strachan in the studio on Wednesday to look back on a great few days for England, but a tougher one for the Tartan Army.

Liverpool Women's manager Vicky Jepson will join Kelly Cates on Thursday alongside Danny Higginbotham, and on Friday former Liverpool player and assistant manager Phil Thompson is on the show, with regular pundit and ex-Brighton defender Liam Rosenior also there.

This week's line-up...

Wednesday: Geoff Shreeves, Gordon Strachan & Sam Allardyce

Thursday: Kelly Cates, Vicky Jepson & Danny Higginbotham

Friday: David Prutton, Phil Thompson & Liam Rosenior

Watch The Debate on Sky Sports Premier League and catch up with the podcast after each show.