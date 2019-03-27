On EFL Matters... Liam Rosenior and Kieran Maguire join David Prutton

Liam Rosenior and Kieran Maguire join David Prutton for EFL Matters on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Maguire is a lecturer on football finance at the University of Liverpool and he will be discussing the situation at Birmingham, Bolton and several other clubs in the EFL. The guests will also be looking ahead to the weekend's action in the Championship as it returns after the international break, and League One and League Two.

EFL Matters Live on

There are three live EFL games on Sky Sports Football this weekend. On Friday night West Brom face Birmingham (7.45pm), on Saturday evening Middlesbrough meet Norwich (5.30pm), and on Sunday it's the Checkatrade Trophy final between Portsmouth and Sunderland (2.30pm).

Don't miss EFL Matters on Thursday night! Live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm