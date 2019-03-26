Gordon Taylor's future as head of PFA may be decided at Wednesday's AGM

Gordon Taylor's future as head of the Professional Footballers' Association will become clearer on Wednesday when the organisation holds its belated annual general meeting, Sky Sports News understands.

Taylor's tenure, and that of PFA chairman Ben Purkiss, is understood to be high on the agenda of the meeting which comes four months since Taylor postponed the 2018 AGM, having become embroiled in a bitter power struggle with Purkiss.

The 74-year-old, reportedly the world's highest paid union official, earning almost £20m over the past 12 years, managed to hold onto power, promising a "full and open review into the structure and operation" of the organisation.

Four months on, it is not known when the inquiry will start, end or who will chair the investigation, with delegates expected to demand answers at Wednesday's meeting in Manchester..

Taylor has survived numerous attempts to dethrone him - but it looks increasingly likely his four decades at the PFA may soon come to an end.

Taylor had previously claimed Purkiss was no longer eligible to be chairman having become a non-contract player.

More than 300 players and former players are said to have endorsed an open letter calling on Taylor to step down.

During last November's civil war inside the corridors of the PFA's Manchester HQ, Taylor wrote to members defending his record as chief executive.

"I have dedicated the last 40 years of my life to professional football," his letter stated.

"I am extremely proud of the work we do, supporting our members, whether that's through training and coaching programmes, or promoting diversity and equality in the sport."