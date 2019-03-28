Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham: Five years since Spurs' Mother's Day meltdown

2:15 A look back at Liverpool's demolition of Tim Sherwood's Tottenham in 2014, as Brendan Rodgers' side recorded their eighth successive Premier League win A look back at Liverpool's demolition of Tim Sherwood's Tottenham in 2014, as Brendan Rodgers' side recorded their eighth successive Premier League win

Nearly five years ago, Tottenham were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Mother's Day. We revisit the game ahead of the same fixture on Sunday.

It will be almost five years to the day since the fixture on Sunday 30 March 2014, which was also Mothering Sunday in the UK as it will be this weekend.

The Anfield game got off to a terrible start for Tim Sherwood's side and Younes Kaboul scored an own goal inside two minutes, back-heeling a cross from Glen Johnson past Hugo Lloris.

Kaboul was also at fault for the second in the 25th minute as Luis Suarez latched onto a miscontrolled ball from the defender before sweeping home.

Philippe Coutinho added another ten minutes into the second half, clinically firing into the bottom corner, before a sweetly struck Jordan Henderson free kick 15 minutes later rounded off the Liverpool victory.

The win sent Brendan Rodgers' side to the top of the Premier League table, although the title was eventually won by Manchester City.

Hit play on the video above to watch the Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham match highlights.