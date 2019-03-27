Premier League teams' 2019/20 pre-season fixtures
Last Updated: 29/03/19 11:54am
Check back here for all the latest dates on your Premier League club's pre-season schedule ahead of the 2019/20 season.
Arsenal
July 17: vs Bayern Munich, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles
July 20: vs Roma, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
July 23: vs Real Madrid, FedEx Field, Washington DC
Bournemouth
TBC
Brighton
TBC
Burnley
TBC
Cardiff
TBC
Chelsea
May 16: vs New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts
Crystal Palace
TBC
Everton
TBC
Fulham
TBC
Huddersfield
TBC
Leicester
TBC
Liverpool
TBC
Manchester City
Premier League Asia Trophy (fixtures to be confirmed)
July 17: vs TBC, Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China
July 20: vs TBC, third-place playoff/final, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China
July 27: vs Yokohama FM, Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan
Manchester United
July 13: vs Perth Glory, Optus Stadium, Perth
July 17: vs Leeds Utd, Optus Stadium, Perth
July 20: vs Inter Milan, National Stadium, Singapore
July 25: vs Tottenham, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China
August 3: vs AC Milan, Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Newcastle
Premier League Asia Trophy (fixtures to be confirmed)
July 17: vs TBC, Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China
July 20: vs TBC, third-place playoff/final, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China
Southampton
TBC
Tottenham
July 21: vs Juventus, National Stadium, Singapore
July 25: vs Man Utd, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China
August 4: vs Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Watford
TBC
West Ham
Premier League Asia Trophy (fixtures to be confirmed)
July 17: vs TBC, Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China
July 20: vs TBC, third-place playoff/final, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China
Wolves
Premier League Asia Trophy (fixtures to be confirmed)
July 17: vs TBC, Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China
July 20: vs TBC, third-place playoff/final, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China