Premier League teams' 2019/20 pre-season fixtures

Check back here for all the latest dates on your Premier League club's pre-season schedule ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Arsenal

July 17: vs Bayern Munich, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

July 20: vs Roma, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

July 23: vs Real Madrid, FedEx Field, Washington DC

Bournemouth

TBC

Brighton

TBC

Burnley

TBC

Cardiff

TBC

Chelsea

May 16: vs New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts

Crystal Palace

TBC

Everton

TBC

Fulham

TBC

Huddersfield

TBC

Leicester

TBC

Liverpool

TBC

Manchester City

Premier League Asia Trophy (fixtures to be confirmed)

July 17: vs TBC, Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China

July 20: vs TBC, third-place playoff/final, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

July 27: vs Yokohama FM, Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan

Manchester United

July 13: vs Perth Glory, Optus Stadium, Perth

July 17: vs Leeds Utd, Optus Stadium, Perth

July 20: vs Inter Milan, National Stadium, Singapore

July 25: vs Tottenham, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

August 3: vs AC Milan, Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Newcastle

Premier League Asia Trophy (fixtures to be confirmed)

July 17: vs TBC, Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China

July 20: vs TBC, third-place playoff/final, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

Southampton

TBC

Tottenham

July 21: vs Juventus, National Stadium, Singapore

July 25: vs Man Utd, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

August 4: vs Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Watford

TBC

West Ham

Premier League Asia Trophy (fixtures to be confirmed)

July 17: vs TBC, Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China

July 20: vs TBC, third-place playoff/final, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

Wolves

Premier League Asia Trophy (fixtures to be confirmed)

July 17: vs TBC, Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China

July 20: vs TBC, third-place playoff/final, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China