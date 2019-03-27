LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Sam Allardyce, Paul Elliott and Gordon Strachan

Sam Allardyce, Paul Elliott and Gordon Strachan joined Geoff Shreeves for Wednesday's edition of The Debate.

The panel discussed Gordon Taylor's announcement that he will step down as chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association after 38 years in the role.

Also on the agenda was the subject of racism in football, with the panel asked whether they would ever encourage their players to walk off the field of play if they witnessed abuse first hand from the dugout.

Adam Johnson was released from prison this week after serving three years for child sex offences. Strachan, Elliott and Allardyce discuss whether the door to football should be opened or closed for the former Sunderland and Manchester City winger.

