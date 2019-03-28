WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:19 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says agents have already contacted Manchester United in an attempt to earn players a move to Old Trafford. The Norwegian has been appointed permanent manager on a three-year deal, after winning 14 of his 19 games in temporary charge.

England captain Harry Kane has received an MBE at Buckingham Palace for services to football.

Antonio Conte has defended his two years in charge of Chelsea by explaining to a panel why he should receive a £9m pay-off.

Lewis Hamilton says he is expecting a strong challenge from fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas this season.

And it is two wins out of two for Rory McIlroy in the group stages of the WGC Match Play Championship in Texas.

