LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Liam Rosenior and Danny Higginbotham

Liam Rosenior and Danny Higginbotham joined Kelly Cates for Thursday's edition of The Debate.

The panel discussed the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent Manchester United boss and what is likely to be on his Old Trafford agenda going forward.

Also on the agenda was a review of England's debutants during the international break with the panel asked whether the performances of Callum Hudson Odoi and Declan Rice have put them in the shop window for summer moves.

With the Premier League returning this weekend, focus was also on the title race and whether strugglers Fulham could cause problems for Manchester City in Saturday's early game.

The panel also touched upon PFA reform and what exactly is needed going forward.

