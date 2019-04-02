Tottenham's new stadium: Watch the opening ceremony on Sky Sports

Watch the opening ceremony of Tottenham's new stadium on Sky Sports on Wednesday

Watch the opening ceremony of Tottenham's new stadium on Sky Sports on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will finally get the chance to play at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time on April 3 against Crystal Palace.

And Sky Sports will have coverage of the whole day of build-up to the historic opening - with Sky Sports News reporting live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 7am, while you can keep up with everything happening ahead of the game via our digital platforms throughout the afternoon.

Prior to kick-off (7.45pm) on Wednesday, Spurs will hold an opening ceremony for their state-of-the-art £1billion stadium and you can watch it all unfold live on Sky Sports.

2:12 Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli got his first glimpse of the club’s new stadium with Sky Sports' Patrick Davison Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli got his first glimpse of the club’s new stadium with Sky Sports' Patrick Davison

Tune into Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm next Wednesday as Laura Woods and a host of guests will be pitchside for the opening ceremony.

The ceremony will also be streamed on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app and across Sky Sports' Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Spurs' new stadium in numbers 62,062 - Capacity, the biggest club ground in London and second in PL

17,500 - Seats in the South Stand, the UK's largest single-tier structure

65 - Food and drink outlets in the concourses

25 - minutes to switch to artificial NFL surface

1 - Microbrewery inside the stadium, the first of its kind

0 - Plastic straws as the club phase out single-use plastic

1:25 Tottenham's U18 team were the first players to grace the new stadium as Sky Sports News witnesses its grand opening to some very emotional fans Tottenham's U18 team were the first players to grace the new stadium as Sky Sports News witnesses its grand opening to some very emotional fans

How to follow the game

You can then follow minute-by-minute coverage and in-game clips of the match on the Sky Sports app and skysports.com, with highlights available 15 minutes after the full-time whistle.

Highlights of Spurs' long-awaited first game at their new ground will also be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event at 10pm.

Watch Manchester City vs Cardiff on Sky

After the opening ceremony at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, attention will then turn to the Etihad Stadium as title challengers Manchester City face relegation-threatened Cardiff.

Man City vs Cardiff Live on

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 7.45pm and you can watch all the action on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.