Euro Paper Talk: Philippe Coutinho fuels talk of Premier League return

Spain

Philippe Coutinho admits leaving Barcelona this summer may prove the best thing for his career. The Brazilian has struggled since joining the club from Liverpool in January 2018 and has been linked with a return to the Premier League. (Sport)

Arsenal are interested in Eibar's central midfielder Joan Jordan. The 24-year-old has struck four goals in La Liga this season and is viewed by the Gunners as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsey. (Marca)

Real Madrid director Jose Angel Sanchez met with the agent of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Juventus star Miralem Pjanic and in-demand striker Luka Jovic on Thursday. Jovic is a Barcelona transfer target and has also been linked with a move to Los Blancos. (AS)

Koulibaly, meanwhile, will be targeted by Real Madrid if Raphael Varane decides to leave the European champions in the summer. The French World Cup winner is reportedly in search of a new challenge after seven years at the Bernabeu. (AS)

Adrien Rabiot has also emerged as a surprise target for Real. The 23-year-old midfielder is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and could be brought to the Spanish capital as a replacement for Mateo Kovacic. (AS)

Germany

Thorgan Hazard would prefer to join Atletico Madrid. The Belgian winger is wanted by Borussia Dortmund but would favour a move to the Spanish capital, where he could be joined by older brother Eden this summer. (Sport Bild)

Werder Bremen captain Max Kruse is an Inter Milan and Tottenham transfer target. The 31-year-old, who has claimed 12 assists this term, is out of contract in the summer and is open to a move to a club in the Champions League. (Sky Sport Deutschland)

Augsburg are interested in taking Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Früchtl on loan next season. The 19-year-old is viewed as the long-term heir to Manuel Neuer but won't be allowed to leave until he extends his contract which expires in 2020. (Sport Bild)

Italy

Roma will move for one of Dario Benedetto, Andrea Belotti and Duvan Zapata if Edin Dzeko, who has been linked with a summer move to Inter Milan, leaves the club this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli are ready to pay £20m to sign former Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout from Fiorentina. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis this week met with the player's agent, Cristiano Giuntoli, to discuss a deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Paris Saint-Germain will pursue deals for Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele, who is wanted by Manchester City, and Napoli midfielder Allan this summer. The Ligue 1 leaders believe improvement in central midfield is vital ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. (L'Equipe)

Barcelona may move for Bayern Munich star David Alaba after the German club confirmed the signing of Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid. (France Football)