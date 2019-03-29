WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:09 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Marcus Rashford is ready to commit to a new Manchester United contract following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as permanent manager, Sky Sports News understands.

The Football Association has named internal candidate Mark Bullingham as the successor to outgoing chief executive Martin Glenn.

West Brom come through a difficult test to keep their slim automatic promotion hopes alive, while for Birmingham they have lost their fifth game on the spin and remain in the Championship relegation battle.

Rory McIlroy is relishing the chance to take on Tiger Woods after both players progressed to the last 16 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Ferrari continued their storming start to the Bahrain GP weekend in Practice Two, once again enjoying a clear advantage over Mercedes as Sebastian Vettel topped the timesheets ahead of Charles Leclerc.

