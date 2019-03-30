WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:15 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Huddersfield Town's Premier League relegation was confirmed after a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace combined with wins for Southampton and Burnley.

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League until Sunday evening at least with a 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

Manchester United got their top-four challenge back on track after edging past Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford.

LeBron James will sit out the six remaining games of LA Lakers' NBA season to allow his groin injury to fully heal, the team announced on Saturday.

Charles Leclerc secured his first F1 pole position by leading Ferrari's impressive charge as they held off Mercedes in Bahrain GP qualifying.

