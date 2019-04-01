WATCH: Cesar Azpilicueta's offside goal for Chelsea against Cardiff

0:46 Cesar Azpilicueta nodded in Chelsea’s equalising goal, but he was offside Cesar Azpilicueta nodded in Chelsea’s equalising goal, but he was offside

Cesar Azpilicueta was standing in an offside position when he scored an equaliser against Cardiff during Chelsea's 2-1 victory in South Wales.

Cardiff went a goal up in the 46th minute through Victor Camarasa's whipped strike, but that was cancelled out six minutes from time when Azpilicueta got on the end of Marcos Alonso's flicked header.

Azpilicueta's first goal for Chelsea this season was clearly offside, and Warnock said he felt "let down" post-match.

"We were let down by the officials - roll on VAR," Warnock told Sky Sports.

"I might be too old by the time we get it, but that's why we need it. The offside [for Azpilicueta's goal] is not even close. We've worked three weeks for this, and we get let down by decisions."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek secured all three points for Chelsea when he nodded in Willian's cross in injury time.

