WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:33 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Toby Alderweireld's last-gasp own goal gave Liverpool a huge 2-1 victory over Tottenham as they returned to the top of the Premier League on Super Sunday.

An irate Neil Warnock lamented poor officiating after his Cardiff side were on the wrong end of decisions during their 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.

Steven Gerrard says Rangers will fine Alfredo Morelos a week's wages and give it to supporters after his red card in the 2-1 defeat to Celtic

Oliver Hawkins scored the decisive penalty as Portsmouth beat Sunderland 5-4 on penalties to win the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.

Lewis Hamilton commiserated Charles Leclerc over the "devastating" late blow which denied the Ferrari youngster a maiden Formula 1 victory at the Bahrain GP.

Roger Federer landed his fourth Miami Open crown and 101st career title with a 6-1 6-4 win against a wounded John Isner on Sunday.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...