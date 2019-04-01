Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not select Manchester United's technical director

1:17 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives his views on a potential structural reshuffle at Man Utd Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives his views on a potential structural reshuffle at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will not have the final say on who the club appoint as technical director.

After appointing Solskjaer full-time last Thursday, United remain intent on creating a technical director role and want to select a candidate before the start of next season, Sky Sports News understands

Solskjaer has held discussions with the owners about the club's structure and says he is open to "discuss football with knowledgeable people in the right positions".

Asked if he will be consulted on who comes in as technical director, Solskjaer said: "Yeah. I have an input on most of the things now and I give my advice.

"The communication between myself and the owners is very good and we discuss different names. I'm not the one who decides."

Solskjaer sought to quash speculation linking Paul Pogba with a move to Real Madrid ahead of Tuesday's trip to Wolves, live on Sky Sports, saying the midfielder is "happy" at United.

Asked about Zinedine Zidane, the Real Madrid head coach, saying Pogba could one day join him at the Spanish club, Solskjaer said: "It does not really concern me because my thought of action then is sit down and speak to Paul.

"I've had my chat with Paul and he is going to do his utmost here because he knows I'm very fond of him as a player and a person and he's important for us here. It's no issue, he is happy here."