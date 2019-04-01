WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:30 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Arsenal seized the initiative in the race for the top four as a 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday Night Football lifted them above Tottenham and Manchester United into third in the Premier League.

Manchester United are keen on appointing their first technical director later this year to back up new permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Marcus Rashford must be the focal point of United teams for years to come, according to Andy Cole.

Everton are investigating an alleged incident involving one of their players, believed to be Jordan Pickford.

Tim Sherwood is on the list of candidates to take over from Steve McClaren at QPR, Sky Sports News understands.

Kash Ali's trainer has called for the heavyweight to issue an apology after he was disqualified for biting David Price.

Leinster have confirmed that Ireland flanker Dan Leavy will miss the World Cup after suffering a "complex knee ligament injury".

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...