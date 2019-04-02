LISTEN: The MNF podcast featuring Andy Cole and Jamie Carragher

Marcus Rashford stats - Andy Cole on MNF

David Jones and Jamie Carragher were joined by Andy Cole for Arsenal's win over Newcastle.

Former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Cole - who started his career at Arsenal - discussed the secret to great strike partnerships after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette combined for one of the Gunners' goals in a 2-0 win.

LISTEN: The MNF podcast

Cole also discussed why his England career didn't take off like his Premier League performances would have suggested it should have.

Meanwhile, Carragher used virtual reality to explain why Chelsea's offside goal against Cardiff would be hard to have ruled out and Cole explained why Manchester United must build their team around Marcus Rashford.

Listen to The MNF podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app