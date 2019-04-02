WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:35 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Manchester United have missed their chance to move into the top four after a Chris Smalling own-goal gave Watford a 2-1 victory after Ashley Young's dismissal.

Fulham have been relegated to the Championship with five games to play after being thrashed 4-1 against Watford.

Harry Kane says it will be a dream to walk out for the first time at Tottenham's new stadium and expects an "electric" atmosphere. Mauricio Pochettino's side will finally play there against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Adam Johnson has apologised for his actions after being released from prison where he served three years for child sex offences.

Danny Cipriani has signed a contract extension at Gloucester. The fly-half joined on a two-year deal last May, and had been linked with a host of clubs including Bristol, Bath and Toulon.

And Fernando Alonso has advised 20-year-old Mick Schumacher to take the first F1 opportunity that comes his way. Schumacher made his testing debut with Ferrari at Bahrain and finished second overall.

