Watford midfielder Will Hughes scores humdinger to sink Fukham

Will Hughes struck a brilliant volley to condemn Fulham to relegation as Watford secured a 4-1 win at Vicarage Road.

Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Watford the lead and, while Ryan Babel temporarily brought the visitors level, Hughes' fine volley and then further finishes from Troy Deeney and Kiko Femenia secured a convincing victory.

The game was in the balance when Jose Holebas' corner was headed clear by Maxime Le Marchand to the edge of the box, but Hughes was on hand to lash his volley beyond Sergio Rico into the roof of the net.

Hughes' brilliant volley left Sergio Rico with no chance to make it 2-1

Watford's win gave them further cause for encouragement ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Wolves at Wembley, as well as a club record Premier League points tally of 46.

