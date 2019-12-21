Live Football: What's on Sky Sports over Christmas?
The live football games coming up on Sky Sports plus all the ways to watch and follow... don't miss it!
Last Updated: 21/12/19 8:18pm
There's a feast of festive football coming up live on Sky Sports - check out what's in store with our day-by-day guide.
Saturday December 21
Cardiff vs Preston - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 12.30pm
Man City vs Leicester - Premier League, Saturday December 21, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 22
Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 12pm
Watford vs Manchester United - Premier League, Sunday December 22, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Chelsea - Premier League, Saturday December 21, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 23
Blackburn vs Wigan - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.45pm
Thursday December 26
Hearts vs Hibernian - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, Kick-off 12.30pm
Brentford vs Swansea - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 3pm
Leeds vs Preston - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 5.15pm
Reading vs QPR - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.30pm
Saturday December 28
Brighton vs Bournemouth - Premier League, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 12pm
Norwich vs Tottenham - Premier League, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 29
Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, Kick-off 12.30pm
Arsenal vs Chelsea - Premier League, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Wolves - Premier League, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 30
Derby vs Charlton - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.45pm
Wednesday January 1
Millwall vs Luton - Championship, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix; Kick-off 12.45pm
Birmingham vs Wigan - Championship, Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 3pm
Bristol City vs Brentford - Championship, Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 3pm
Fulham vs Reading - Championship, Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 3pm
Huddersfield vs Stoke - Championship, Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 3pm
Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn - Championship, Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 3pm
QPR vs Cardiff - Championship, Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 3pm
Wycombe vs Ipswich - League One, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix; Kick-off 3pm
West Brom vs Leeds - Championship, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix; Kick-off 5.15pm
