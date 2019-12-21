Live Football: What's on Sky Sports over Christmas?

There's a feast of festive football coming up live on Sky Sports - check out what's in store with our day-by-day guide.

All the ways to watch...

Sky Sports subscribers can stream games via the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch through NOW TV. A Sky Sports day pass is available for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99, or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps.

If you can't watch live, then you can also follow the action with our live blogs on www.skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, with in-game clips and highlights throughout the match.

Saturday December 21

Cardiff vs Preston - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 12.30pm

Man City vs Leicester - Premier League, Saturday December 21, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 22

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 12pm

Watford vs Manchester United - Premier League, Sunday December 22, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Chelsea - Premier League, Saturday December 21, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 23

Blackburn vs Wigan - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday December 26

Hearts vs Hibernian - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, Kick-off 12.30pm

Brentford vs Swansea - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 3pm

Leeds vs Preston - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 5.15pm

Reading vs QPR - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.30pm

Saturday December 28

Brighton vs Bournemouth - Premier League, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 12pm

Norwich vs Tottenham - Premier League, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 29

Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, Kick-off 12.30pm

Arsenal vs Chelsea - Premier League, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Wolves - Premier League, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 30

Derby vs Charlton - Championship, Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday January 1

Millwall vs Luton - Championship, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix; Kick-off 12.45pm

Birmingham vs Wigan - Championship, Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 3pm

Bristol City vs Brentford - Championship, Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 3pm

Fulham vs Reading - Championship, Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 3pm

Huddersfield vs Stoke - Championship, Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn - Championship, Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 3pm

QPR vs Cardiff - Championship, Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 3pm

Wycombe vs Ipswich - League One, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix; Kick-off 3pm

West Brom vs Leeds - Championship, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix; Kick-off 5.15pm

Your favourite shows...

The Debate - weeknights from 10pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday Social - 9.30am, Saturdays, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football

Soccer AM - 10.30am, Saturdays, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football

Sunday Supplement - 10am, Sundays, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football

Goals on Sunday - 11.30am, Sundays, Sky Sports Premier League