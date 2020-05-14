What is on Sky Sports this weekend?
Last Updated: 14/05/20 4:22pm
Make sure you tune in this weekend to catch the likes of Soccer AM, Soccer Saturday and the Sunday Supplement.
Soccer AM
Joining Fenners and Jimmy Bullard this Saturday morning are Burnley manager Sean Dyche and comedian Jack Whitehall, while Tubes will also be chatting to Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.
May 16, 2020, 10:00am
Live on
Soccer Saturday
Jeff Stelling will be joined by Alan McInally, Phil Thompson, Charlie Nicholas, Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier and Chris Kamara to discuss all the big talking points from the week.
May 16, 2020, 3:00pm
Live on
Sunday Supplement
Geoff Shreeves is joined by Jonathan Northcroft (the Sunday Times), Sam Wallace (the Daily Telegraph) and Ian Ladyman (the Daily Mail) to dissect the stories making the back pages.
May 17, 2020, 10:00am
Live on
The Football Show
Sky Sports' new weekday football show continues as David Jones is joined by a selection of top Sky Sports pundits and special guests.
Watch The Football Show from 9am each weekday on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News.