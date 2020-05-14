Football News

What is on Sky Sports this weekend?

Last Updated: 14/05/20 4:22pm

Make sure you tune in this weekend to catch the likes of Soccer AM, Soccer Saturday and the Sunday Supplement.

    Soccer AM

    Joining Fenners and Jimmy Bullard this Saturday morning are Burnley manager Sean Dyche and comedian Jack Whitehall, while Tubes will also be chatting to Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

    May 16, 2020, 10:00am

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

    Soccer Saturday

    Jeff Stelling will be joined by Alan McInally, Phil Thompson, Charlie Nicholas, Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier and Chris Kamara to discuss all the big talking points from the week.

    Gillette Soccer Saturday

    May 16, 2020, 3:00pm

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

    Sunday Supplement

    Geoff Shreeves is joined by Jonathan Northcroft (the Sunday Times), Sam Wallace (the Daily Telegraph) and Ian Ladyman (the Daily Mail) to dissect the stories making the back pages.

    Also See:

    The Sunday Supplement

    May 17, 2020, 10:00am

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

    The Football Show

    The Football Show continues on Sky Sports

    Sky Sports' new weekday football show continues as David Jones is joined by a selection of top Sky Sports pundits and special guests.

    Watch The Football Show from 9am each weekday on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News.

