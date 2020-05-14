What is on Sky Sports this weekend?

Make sure you tune in this weekend to catch the likes of Soccer AM, Soccer Saturday and the Sunday Supplement.

Soccer AM

Joining Fenners and Jimmy Bullard this Saturday morning are Burnley manager Sean Dyche and comedian Jack Whitehall, while Tubes will also be chatting to Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Soccer Saturday

Jeff Stelling will be joined by Alan McInally, Phil Thompson, Charlie Nicholas, Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier and Chris Kamara to discuss all the big talking points from the week.

Sunday Supplement

Geoff Shreeves is joined by Jonathan Northcroft (the Sunday Times), Sam Wallace (the Daily Telegraph) and Ian Ladyman (the Daily Mail) to dissect the stories making the back pages.

The Football Show

Sky Sports' new weekday football show continues as David Jones is joined by a selection of top Sky Sports pundits and special guests.

Watch The Football Show from 9am each weekday on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News.