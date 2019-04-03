WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cardiff.

Tottenham celebrated moving into their new stadium with a convincing 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi impressed on his first Premier League start as Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester United to go fifth with a 3-0 win over Brighton.

Celtic moved another step closer to the Scottish Premiership by beating St Mirren 2-0 to go 13 points clear at the top of the table. Rangers in second beat Hearts 3-0 while Motherwell were defeated 3-1 at Aberdeen.

And Kash Ali has issued an apology after biting David Price during their heavyweight clash on Saturday. Ali, who had his licence suspended, said: "I am hugely embarrassed for my actions"

