Paul Merson's predictions: Premier League and FA Cup semi-finals

Who is Paul Merson predicting to win in the Premier League and FA Cup semi-finals this weekend?

Everton host Arsenal on Super Sunday and Chelsea play West Ham on Monday Night Football, while Watford play Wolves in the second FA Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

Who will come out on top this weekend? Merson makes his predictions...

Everton vs Arsenal (Super Sunday, 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1.30pm)

This is a massive match.

Arsenal have got five away games left from seven. I think they can afford to lose one game, when you can do that you want to make sure it's not the first one of the seven otherwise that puts you under real pressure.

Everton rinsed West Ham last week and if it wasn't for Lukasz Fabianski I don't know what the score would have been. But I don't forget how bad Everton were in the first half against Chelsea in the game before and if they play anything like that I think Arsenal will blow them away as they are very good going forward.

Arsenal have also got a bit tighter at the back and I think they will get a massive win here.

They have hard games left with Everton, Leicester and Wolves away. They are games you would not be surprised if they lost but you also wouldn't be surprised if they won quite comfortably. That's Arsenal. If you are an Arsenal fan that's what you have to live with for the next six weeks, but they played some good football on Monday against Newcastle and we know they can do that.

MERSE PREDICTS: 1-3

Chelsea vs West Ham (Monday Night Football, 8pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm)

Nothing but a Chelsea win here.

West Ham are on the beach a bit as they are safe and going nowhere. They were very fortunate against Huddersfield when they won 4-3, that papered over the cracks, and then they got found out against Everton and if it wasn't for Fabianski it could have been any score.

I thought Chelsea were very good against Brighton, it's probably the best I have seen them play in a long time.

I expect Chelsea to win comfortably, but how many will be thinking about their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday? Especially the manager as he hasn't won anything. Coming fourth in the league won't make a difference to him but winning the Europa is massive, so it will be interesting to see how he sets up.

He has an excuse with his team selection because he could turn around and say he is looking at Thursday. If you were him that's what you would be looking at. I think they might play their strongest team on Thursday.

MERSE PREDICTS: 3-0

I'm just going to side with Watford but this is a really interesting game.

I watched Watford against Manchester United last weekend and they were bang unlucky. People will say United weren't great, but Watford were the far better team. They were very unfortunate not to get at least a draw. They probably didn't have that extra guile that United had when it counted.

Watford can mix it both ways. They have talented players but are also a strong, physical team. Not many teams can mix it both ways like they can. They have Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Troy Deeney, who is a good centre-forward who holds the ball up and brings others into play.

Everybody is saying what a great result Wolves had against Manchester United in midweek but before they got going United should have been out of sight. Then they could have been on the back of a big defeat.

I think Watford will have too much physicality for Wolves.

MERSE PREDICTS: 2-1

A round-up of Saturday's Premier League games, plus Liverpool's trip to Southampton on Friday night.

