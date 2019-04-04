WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck says Roman Abramovich is committed to the Premier League club despite missing games at Stamford Bridge.

Gareth Southgate wants his side to become the best team in the world. After climbing to fourth in the world rankings, the England manager says he won't be satisfied until they're number one.

Steven Gerrard has accepted a one-match touchline ban for comments made to the referee after the Old Firm Derby. Celtic captain Scott Brown has also been charged for his behaviour after the match. Celtic will appeal the charge.

The EFL have confirmed fans will be allowed into Bolton's next two home Championship games. It's after safety staff were finally paid their March salaries, however the playing squad are still yet to be paid.

And in the Super League, Hull KR thrashed bottom side Leeds Rhinos 45-26. Leeds, who are the most successful team in the Super League era with eight titles, remain in danger of relegation.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...