FA will support increased anti-racism measures, says chief executive Martin Glenn

Glenn says the FA will "absolutely ensure" they do everything to stop a repeat of racist incidents

Martin Glenn, the chief executive of the Football Association, says the organisation will "absolutely support" increased anti-racism measures.

Several England players, including Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi, were the subject of racist abuse during their recent win in Montenegro, while Moise Kean was also abused as Juventus played at Cagliari in Serie A on Tuesday night.

Rose says he "can't wait to see the back of football" because of how authorities in football have dealt with incidents of racism.

When asked about Rose's concerns, Glenn told Sky Sports News: "It's absolutely terrible what has happened to him. We take the issue of racism in the game really seriously.

"You heard our chairman speak at the UEFA conference on Tuesday about taking more measures to support players on the pitch.

"We absolutely support players on the pitch. We absolutely will ensure we do everything we can to stop this happening again."