Virgil van Dijk fit to start for Liverpool against Southampton

Virgil van Dijk starts for Liverpool against Southampton

Virgil van Dijk has been passed fit for Liverpool's crucial Friday Night Football clash against Southampton.

The Dutch centre-back sustained a knock to his ankle in his side's 2-1 win over Tottenham last Sunday but he has recovered in time to captain the Reds against his former club Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp's side can leapfrog Manchester City to go back to the top of the Premier League table with victory at St Mary's and the German has made two changes from the win against Spurs.

Naby Keita and Fabinho come into the starting line-up in place of Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Shane Long and Jannik Vestergaard both return for Southampton after missing last week's win over Brighton with groin problems.

Danny Ings misses out as he cannot play against his parent club, while Stuart Armstrong drops to the bench.

Team news

Southampton: Gunn; Valery, Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg; Redmond, Long.

Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Austin, Gallagher, Armstrong, Targett, Sims.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Henderson, Moreno, Shaqiri, Origi.

Kelly Cates is joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville at St Mary's. Kick-off is at 8pm.