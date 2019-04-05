WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

1:15 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Liverpool have returned to the top of the Premier League after a 3-1 comeback win at Southampton. Naby Keita cancelled out Shane Long's opener before Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson both netted in the final 10 minutes.

Pep Guardiola will tell Danny Rose to stay in football and fight racism from within the game. Rose says he "can't wait" to end his football career after receiving racist abuse but Guardiola plans to try and convince the defender to keep battling racism when Manchester City face Tottenham on Tuesday.

Rafael Benitez says his future at Newcastle rests on the decision of owner Mike Ashley. The Spaniard's contract runs out in the summer but he's still waiting on Ashley to give him an answer over a possible contract extension.

Ferrari say a 'never before seen' engine issue caused Charles Leclerc to lose power at the Bahrain Grand Prix. He was on course to claim his maiden win in F1 when he suffered a loss of power.

And Castleford came from 20 points down to snatch a thrilling 38-28 win over Super League champions Wigan.

Warrington moved to the top of the table with a home win over London Broncos.