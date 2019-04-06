WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Manchester City are into the FA Cup final after beating Brighton 1-0 to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Burnley have taken a big step towards Premier League survival, beating Bournemouth 3-1 to move eight points above the relegation zone.

Leicester beat Huddersfield 4-1 to go seventh, while Crystal Palace moved 11 points clear of the bottom three. After the game, Wilfried Zaha was targeted with alleged racist abuse on Twitter.

Norwich are seven points clear at the top of the Championship after a 4-0 win over QPR.

Hibernian came from behind to beat Hearts 2-1 in the Edinburgh derby. The game was disturbed by several flares and a coconut being thrown onto the pitch.

England scrum-half Ben Youngs has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

And Tiger Roll has become the first horse since Red Rum 45 years ago to win two consecutive Grand Nationals at Aintree.

