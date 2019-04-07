Racism needs to be tackled by revolution not evolution, says former QPR boss Chris Ramsey

Football needs to undergo a revolution rather than an evolution if it wants to properly deal with racism in the game, says Chris Ramsey.

Several high-profile incidents of racist abuse in football have occurred in recent weeks, including in Montenegro, where black England players were taunted by home fans during a Euro 2020 qualifier between the two sides.

Raheem Sterling, who was one of the players targeted while playing for his country, called for Montenegro to be handed a stadium ban and has also accused newspapers of "fuelling racism" with their portrayal of young, black footballers.

Ramsey, the former QPR manager, was speaking at the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards (BEDSA) on Saturday, and said: "We've talked a lot about evolution but I think we have to move closer to a revolution.

Raheem Sterling has spoken out about the portrayal of black footballers in the UK media

"I've been in the game 41 years and the change has been slow. Of course we're always disappointed, but it's never really gone away, has it?

"Now there's more awareness, something that I think is important. People are aware these incidents are more prevalent. Fair play to the people that are dealing with it and fair play to the people that have brought it to our attention."

Danny Rose was another of the England players who was abused in Montengro, and he said earlier this week he "just can't wait to see the back of football" because of what he sees as authorities' poor handling of racist incidents.

Ramsey praised Rose for speaking out, saying: "Danny's a very brave boy and it's important people with economic value do talk, like him and Raheem [Sterling]. People aren't going to listen to anyone else.

Danny Rose was one of the England players targeted for racist abuse while playing in Montenegro last month

"I think he spoke well and I can understand where he's coming from."

One way of tackling racist abuse that has been suggested is for players to leave the pitch if they are targeted, something Romelu Lukaku said England should have done in Montenegro.

However Brendon Batson, the former West Brom defender who was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to football and race equality at BEDSA, feels that should only happen as a last resort.

He explained: "Sadly you almost get used to it - that you're going to have these outbreaks every now and again.

"What's important is that it is dealt with properly. That's a big complaint from players - that is isn't being dealt with properly at the moment. The punishments seem very, very ineffective.

"Personally I would hate to see players walk off the pitch but I would support any player who has to deal with it in this era. But I'd be really disappointed if it comes to a point where a player feels so let down that he walks off the pitch.

"There's a protocol in place - I think we should try to maintain that protocol but make sure that the punishments fit these sorts of incidents."