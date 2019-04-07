WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

1:12 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Watford are through to their first FA Cup final since 1984 after beating Wolves in dramatic style at Wembley.

Arsenal's top-four hopes have been dealt a blow after suffering a surprise 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Sergio Aguero has handed Manchester City a boost ahead of their Champions League clash with Tottenham.

Scott Arfield scored his first career hat-trick as Rangers comfortably beat Motherwell at Fir Park.

England captain Joe Root suffered a brief injury scare while playing for Yorkshire in the County Championship.

