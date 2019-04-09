WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

1:23 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Heung-Min Son scored the only goal as Tottenham beat Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final.

Liverpool beat Porto 2-0 thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino at Anfield to put Jurgen Klopp's side in their quarter-final tie.

Leeds have moved back into the Championship's automatic promotion places. Patrick Bamford scored twice as they beat Preston 2-0 at Deepdale.

England's Women have continued their build-up to the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Spain in front of 13,500 fans in Swindon. Beth Mead and Ellen White got their goals.

The build-up to The Masters has been disrupted by stormy weather in America. When play starts on Thursday, world No 1 Justin Rose will be in a group with Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas. Tiger Woods is paired with Haotong Li and Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy will tee off with Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith.

