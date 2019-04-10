WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

1:15 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

It was a disappointing night for Manchester United, they lost their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona 1-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 125th goal in the Champions League as Juventus drew 1-1 in their quarter-final first leg at Ajax.

Reading scored a late equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw and end Norwich's eight-match winning streak in the Championship.

Australia's rugby union authorities have branded Israel Folau's latest anti-LGBT message on social media as "unacceptable".

And Rory McIlroy has undergone his final preparation for the first major tournament of the year - The Masters. He is the favourite and has had seven top-10 finishes this year - including one victory.

