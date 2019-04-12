Permutations in the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Scottish leagues this weekend

Lincoln could win promotion to League One this weekend

As the football season enters its final weeks, we look at the permutations across England and Scotland ahead of the weekend's action.

Premier League

Manchester City can guarantee Champions League football for next season should they win at Crystal Palace on Sunday. That would place them on 83 points, where fifth-placed Arsenal can only achieve a maximum of 81 points from their remaining six matches. Liverpool have already qualified for next season's Champions League.

Both Huddersfield and Fulham are already relegated, while Cardiff are currently five points adrift of safety in 18th. The Bluebirds can only secure a maximum haul of 43 points if they win their remaining six fixtures, and that means West Ham, currently on 42 points, can be mathematically safe if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Sky Bet Championship

Bottom-club Ipswich Town will be relegated if they fail to beat Birmingham on Saturday as Wigan, Reading and Millwall are currently 14 points clear of them with five games left to play. Even a victory may not be enough for the Tractor Boys to survive the weekend if other results go against them.

Elsewhere, Norwich are six points clear at the top of the table and could take a step closer to the Premier League with victory over Wigan on Sunday (12pm kick-off), which is live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am.

Leeds and Sheffield United will continue their scrap for second spot. There is just a point between the pair heading into Saturday, with United hosting Millwall in a 3pm kick-off and Leeds facing Sheffield Wednesday at 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports Football.

Bolton can't be relegated on Saturday but they find themselves nine points adrift of safety ahead of their trip to Derby. Rotherham are the other side in the relegation zone, with two points between themselves and Wigan in 21st before they head to Stoke.

Sky Bet League One

Luton are seven points clear at the top of League One and will continue their charge towards promotion as they head to Charlton on Saturday. The Addicks, in fifth, need just a single point to guarantee a play-off place.

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley could be celebrating promotion to Sky Bet League One this weekend

Sunderland moved up into second in midweek and are a point clear of Barnsley in third with a game in hand. The Black Cats host Coventry on Saturday.

Portsmouth, third and three points adrift of Sunderland, will hope to make their way back into the automatic-promotion equation as they welcome Rochdale to Fratton Park.

Bradford are bottom of the third tier, eight points adrift of safety, but can't have their relegation confirmed this weekend. Southend (21st), AFC Wimbledon (22nd) and Walsall (23rd) all also head into the weekend in the relegation zone. There remains just six points between Gillingham in 13th and second-bottom Walsall, with five rounds of fixtures left to play.

Sky Bet League Two

Lincoln City will confirm promotion if they beat Cheltenham on Saturday, regardless of the results for Mansfield, MK Dons and Bury. Lincoln might even be crowned champions if all three of their closest rivals fail to win.

Mansfield (72 points), MK Dons (72) and Bury (71) are all currently competing for the remaining two automatic-promotion positions with five games left to play. Tranmere (68), host MK on Saturday with the hope of forcing their way into contention.

Macclesfield (39 points) climbed above Yeovil and Notts County (both 37) and out of the relegation zone with a win over Exeter in midweek. Sol Campbell's Silkmen head to play-off chasing Forest Green on Saturday, while Yeovil host Crawley - who are on 43 points - in the hope of dragging them back into the relegation battle. County, meanwhile, head to Crewe.

National League

Aldershot will be relegated if they do not beat Hartlepool on Saturday. They are also down if they win, Dagenham & Redbridge avoid defeat at Ebbsfleet United, and Boreham Wood & Dover win.

Havant & Waterlooville will be relegated if they lose and Boreham Wood & Dover avoid defeat. Also down if they draw, Dag & Red avoid defeat and Boreham Wood and Dover win against Harrogate Town and Barrow respectively.

Scottish Championship

If Dundee United fail to win at home to Ayr United on Friday, Ross County will be champions if they beat Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Scottish League One

Arbroath will be champions if they avoid defeat at Brechin City, or if Raith Rovers fail to win at home to Stranraer.

