WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Tiger Woods made a strong start to the Masters as he shot a two-under-par opening round of 72 at Augusta, to finish three shots ahead of pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy.

Chelsea are in control of their Europa League quarter-final against Slavia Prague after winning the first leg 1-0, but the London club's evening was somewhat marred as three fans were denied entry to the game over an alleged racist chant about Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal are also in a strong position after recording a 2-0 first-leg victory over Napoli at the Emirates.

Harry Kane looks likely to miss the rest of the season after Tottenham confirmed the striker has suffered significant ankle ligament damage, but Dele Alli could play against Huddersfield on Saturday despite fracturing his hand.

Rugby Australia have announced they plan to terminate Israel Folau's contract following his anti-LGBT comments on social media.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...