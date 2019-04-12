Neil Warnock says Bournemouth did Cardiff no favours in Premier League relegation battle

Bournemouth have not done Cardiff any favours in their battle to avoid Premier League relegation this season, says Neil Warnock.

The Bluebirds are currently 18th in the Premier League, five points behind Southampton and Brighton, with six games to drag themselves out of the bottom three.

Bournemouth lost at home to Cardiff's relegation rivals Burnley 3-1 last time out, and Warnock says that he is "not optimistic" the Cherries can take points from 16th-placed Brighton on Saturday because they "have hit a brick wall".

The 70-year-old boss, who told Sky Sports on Thursday that he would like to carry on his role next season even if Cardiff are relegated, claims his side must now beat the Clarets and the Seagulls, who they both face in the next five days.

"There's such important games now, because we're running out of time and points," Warnock said on Friday. "I'm not optimistic about Brighton losing any points on Saturday.

"I don't think Eddie [Howe] will mind me saying that Bournemouth seem to have hit a bit of a brick wall at the minute.

"We have to take three points from our next two games. We need ten points [from the last six games] really, to have any chance whatsoever.

"Everyone presumes we won't get anything against Liverpool or Manchester United, I don't see it that way. We've got to do the best we can."

Warnock admitted that Saturday's opponents Burnley, as well as Brighton, are clubs Cardiff should look up to, especially for how they have managed to establish themselves in the top-flight in recent years.

"You've got to give Sean [Dyche] credit. Early in the season, people were talking about sacking him, but he proves them wrong every year," he added.

"It's a difficult task they have. They got relegated in their first season, then invested in the academy and came back a lot stronger.

"I think Europe didn't help them, but they know how to win games at this time of the season, and that is what you have to do.

"Absolutely [Cardiff should strive to be like Burnley]. Burnley, as well as Brighton, have really established themselves at this level."