WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

Newcastle have moved 10 points above the relegation zone after a 1-0 victory over Leicester as Brendan Rodgers suffered his first home defeat.

Tributes are being paid to Liverpool legend and former captain Tommy Smith who has passed away aged 74. During his 18 years at Liverpool, supporters nicknamed him the 'Anfield Iron' due to his tough tackling style.

A game in France's Ligue 1 was stopped for five minutes after Amiens defender Prince Gouarno was reportedly the target of racist abuse by Dijon fans.

St Helens regained top spot in the Super League after beating rival Warrington 38-12. Elsewhere two second-half tries from Ben Jones-Bishop saw Wakefield beat Wigan 30-20.

And Francesco Molinari is one of three players in contention at the Masters after setting a clubhouse target at seven under par. Former world No 1 Jason Day and Brooks Koepka also finished Day Two on seven under with England's Ian Poulter two shots back.

