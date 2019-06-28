Premier League ins and outs: The 2019 summer transfer window moves

Pablo Fornals has joined West Ham

Who has your team signed? Who's been shipped out?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2019 summer transfer window, which opened on May 16 and runs to August 8 - two days before the new season gets underway.

Arsenal

In

-

Out

Aaron Ramsey - Juventus, free

Petr Cech - retired

Danny Welbeck - released

Stephan Lichtsteiner - released

Aston Villa

In

Jota - Birmingham City, undisclosed

Anwar El Ghazi - Lille, undisclosed

Wesley - Club Brugge, £22m

Kortney Hause - Wolves, undisclosed

Out

Mile Jedinak - released

Alan Hutton - released

Tommy Elphick - released

Albert Adomah - released

Glenn Whelan - released

Ritchie De Laet - released

Mark Bunn - released

Micah Richards - released

Harry Mckirdy - Carlisle, free

Corey Blackett-Taylor - Tranmere, free

Gary Gardner - Birmingham City, undisclosed

Bournemouth

In

Lloyd Kelly - Bristol City, £13m

Out

-

Brighton

In

Leandro Trossard - Genk, £15m

Matt Clarke - Portsmouth, undisclosed

Out

David Ajiboye - released

Jonah Ayunga - released

Tyler Forbes - released

Dessie Hutchinson - released

Reece Meekums - released

Rian O'Sullivan - released

Burnley

In

Joel Senior - Curzon Ashton, undisclosed

Out

Stephen Ward - released, signed for Stoke

Anders Lindegaard - released

Jon Walters - retired

Chelsea

In

-

Out

Eden Hazard - Real Madrid, undisclosed

Richard Nartey - Burton, loan

Jay Dasilva - Bristol City, undisclosed

Fankaty Dabo - Coventry, free

Ola Aina - Torino, £8.9m

Crystal Palace

In

-

Out

Julian Speroni - released

Jason Puncheon - released

Bakary Sako - released

Everton

In

Andre Gomes - Barcelona, £22m

Jonas Lossl - Huddersfield, to join on July 1

Out

Ashley Williams - released

Jonjoe Kenny - Schalke, loan

Leicester

In

-

Out

Danny Simpson - released

Shinji Okazaki - released

Liverpool

In

Sepp van den Berg - PEC Zwolle, £1.3m

Out

Rafael Camacho - Sporting Lisbon, £5m

Alberto Moreno - released

Daniel Sturridge - released

Adam Bogdan - released

Connor Randall - released

Sheyi Ojo - Rangers, loan

Manchester City

In

-

Out

Vincent Kompany - Anderlecht, player-manager

Patrick Roberts - Norwich, season-long loan

Manchester United

In

Daniel James - Swansea, £15m

Out

Ander Herrera - departure confirmed, will leave on July 1

Matty Willock - Gillingham, free

Regan Poole - MK Dons, free

Newcastle

In

-

Out

-

Norwich

In

Josip Drmic - Borussia Monchengladbach, free

Patrick Roberts - Manchester City, season-long loan

Out

Carlton Morris - Rotherham, loan

Ivo Pinto - Dinamo Zagreb, free

Mason Bloomfield - Crawley, loan

Marcel Franke - Hannover 96, undisclosed

Sean Raggett - Portsmouth, loan

Sheffield United

In

-

Out

Paul Coutts - released

Martin Crainie - released

Conor Washington - released

Daniel Lafferty - released

Caolan Lavery - released

Southampton

In

Moussa Djenepo - Standard Liege, £15m

Out

Steven Davis - Rangers, free

Tottenham

In

Kion Etete - Notts County

Out

Connor Ogilvie - Gillingham, undisclosed

Michel Vorm - released after expiration of contract

Dylan Duncan - released

Charlie Freeman - released

Tom Glover - released

Jamie Reynolds - released

Watford

In

-

Out

Tommie Hoban - released after expiration of contract

Miguel Britos - released after expiration of contract

Ashley Charles - released

Andrew Eleftheriou - released

Sam Howes - released

Tom Leighton - released

Joy Mukena - released

Michael Mullings - released

Kai Sanders - released

Sam Sesay - released

Ryan Suckling - released

Ben Tricker - released

West Ham United

In

Roberto - Espanyol, free

David Martin - Millwall, free, will join on July 1

Pablo Fornals - Villarreal, £24m

Out

Samir Nasri, Andy Carroll and Adrian - Departures confirmed, will leave on July 1

Edimilson Fernandes - FSV Mainz, undisclosed

Lucas Perez - Alaves, Undisclosed

Josh Pask - Coventry, free

Nathan Trott - Wimbledon, loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

Raul Jimenez - Benfica, £30m

Out

Kevin Berkoe - Oxford, free

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Shrewsbury, undisclosed