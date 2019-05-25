1:24 Watch SSN in 60 Seconds here Watch SSN in 60 Seconds here

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Odsonne Edouard's double secured a historic treble treble for Celtic with a 2-1 comeback win over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

Neil Lennon says he hopes to bring success to Celtic "going forward" after being offered the permanent manager's role.

Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, ending the Spanish champions' four-year winning streak in the competition and denying them the double.

Bayern Munich completed a domestic double by beating RB Leipzig 3-0 in the German Cup final with Robert Lewandowski bagging twice.

The transfer market is starting to hot up and there is big news this morning regarding the future of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

Lewis Hamilton admitted he had to "dig deeper than ever" to wrestle the all-important Monaco GP pole position away from Valtteri Bottas.

Steve Smith made a superb hundred for Australia as they beat England by 12 runs in a hard-fought World Cup warm-up game in Southampton.