WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

Manchester City "will unquestionably prevail" in the investigation by a UEFA panel into allegations they breached Financial Fair Play rules, says club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Liverpool are not planning to make a summer move for Lyon forward Memphis Depay, Sky Sports News understands.

Charlton pipped Sunderland at the death in the League One play-off final as Patrick Bauer's 94th-minute strike earned them a 2-1 win at Wembley.

Lewis Hamilton hung on for a momentous yet nervy Monaco GP victory to extend his championship advantage after an epic Max Verstappen battle.

Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams headlined the early exits from the women's draw after day one at the French Open in Paris.