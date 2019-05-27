WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:19 SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute! SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute!

Jack Grealish insists Aston Villa have learned from last year's Championship play-off final defeat to Fulham. They take on Derby at Wembley on Monday, live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 3pm.

Manchester City "will unquestionably prevail" in the investigation by a UEFA panel into allegations they breached Financial Fair Play rules, says club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to make "hard decisions" at Manchester United this summer, according to Jaap Stam.

Max Verstappen says he is "fired up" by the battle to catch Lewis Hamilton in the F1 world championship. The Red Bull driver crossed the line second behind Hamilton in Monaco on Sunday, but a penalty meant he was classified fourth.

Andy Ruiz Jr believes he knows Anthony Joshua's weaknesses and will show him "no respect". Joshua defends his three heavyweight belts in New York on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.