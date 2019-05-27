WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:25 SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute! SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute!

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier has not been included in England's 23-man squad for the Nations League finals, while Harry Kane retains his place.

Tottenham striker Kane has declared himself fit to face Liverpool in the Champions League final after returning to full training.

Dubai-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan says he has "agreed terms" with Mike Ashley to buy Newcastle.

Aston Villa are back in the Premier League after beating Derby 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

England go into their opening game of the World Cup in confident mood after hammering Afghanistan by nine wickets at The Oval.

British No 1 Kyle Edmund must return on Tuesday to see if he can reach the French Open second round after his match against France's Jeremy Chardy was held up by bad light deep in the fifth set.