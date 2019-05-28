WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:23 SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute! SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute!

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Maurizio Sarri threw and kicked his hat as he stormed out of Chelsea's training session on the eve of their Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku, following an altercation between Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz.

Unai Emery says winning the Europa League trophy is more important to Arsenal than qualifying for the Champions League.

Declan Rice is confident England can make history by winning the first-ever Nations League title. They play Netherlands in their semi-final on Thursday June 6, live on Sky Sports.

Anthony Joshua admits he'll be stepping out of his comfort zone when he faces Andy Ruiz Jr in New York on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn will miss their Cricket World Cup opener against England on Thursday after failing to recover in time from a shoulder injury.