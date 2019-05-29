WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:23 SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute! SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute!

Eden Hazard scored twice in what he believes will be his last game for Chelsea as they beat Arsenal 4-1 to win the Europa League in Baku. Olivier Giroud and Pedro also scored for Chelsea.

The proposed takeover of Newcastle has moved a step closer. The Bin Zayed Group says proof of funds have been provided to Mike Ashley - and the agreed terms have been forwarded to the Premier League.

Deontay Wilder's decision not to fight Anthony Joshua next is "embarrassing", according to Eddie Hearn. Wilder will instead defend his WBC belt against Luis Ortiz, who he first beat last year.

British number one Johanna Konta is through to the third round of the French Open after beating American Lauren Davis in three sets. She'll play Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia next.

England's cricket captain Eoin Morgan says his team aren't concerned about being World Cup favourites. It gets underway tomorrow - when England play South Africa, live on Sky Sports.

Caster Semenya has filed an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland over the introduction of testosterone regulations in athletics. She's challenging the recent ruling against her by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.