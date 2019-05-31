VOTE results: Mesut Ozil among 11 Arsenal players who should be sold

Mesut Ozil is one of 11 Arsenal players who should be sold, according to our poll

Arsenal must sell as many as 11 first-team squad players this summer as part of a major rebuild, according to the results of a Sky Sports poll.

The Gunners are preparing for a third season without Champions League football after their heavy defeat in the Europa League final.

Chelsea's 4-1 drubbing of Arsenal in Baku has led to calls for a major overhaul of the squad, with several senior players deemed not good enough to take the club forward.

A staggering 3.4million votes were recorded in the 24 hours immediately after the poll was launched.

Of the 26 Arsenal players included, only 15 would be retained by our readers, with the mercurial Mesut Ozil among the least favoured.

Arsenal have already confirmed that Petr Cech, Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey will be leaving.

Arsenal squad vote: The key findings

* At the time of writing, 87 per cent of voters believe that Mesut Ozil should leave Arsenal this summer and 64 per cent of them have called for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to depart.

* Six defenders would not be part of Arsenal's bid to return to the top four next season if the Sky Sports voters had their way, with Nacho Monreal, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Carl Jenkinson deemed surplus to requirements.

* Change is also demanded for Arsenal's midfield. 83 per cent of voters say that Mohamed Elneny should not be at the club next season and the the jury is out on Granit Xhaka, with 55 per cent of the poll saying he should leave.

So who should stay at Arsenal?

Readers appear to largely agree on several names being kept by Emery, with youngsters Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock and Emile Smith Rowe (all 86 per cent) being seen as exempt from any blame in the club's current malaise.

Regular first-team starters Lucas Torreira, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (all 92 per cent) are also seen as integral members of Arsenal's hopes of rebuilding their squad next season.

Who should remain an Arsenal player next season? Keep Sell Bernd Leno David Ospina Sead Kolasinac Nacho Monreal Hector Bellerin Stephan Lichtsteiner Konstantinos Mavropanos Carl Jenkinson Rob Holding Calum Chambers Sokratis Papastathopoulos Laurent Koscielny Matteo Guendouzi Shkodran Mustafi Lucas Torreira Mohamed Elneny Ainsley Maitland-Niles Granit Xhaka Alex Iwobi Henrikh Mkhitaryan Eddie Nketiah Mesut Ozil Joe Willock Emile Smith Rowe Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

